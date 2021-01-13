Radio host claims Liverpool fans ‘should be worried’ following United resurgence

TalkSPORT host Andy Goldstein has made the bold claim that Reds fans should be “slightly nervous” following Manchester United’s recent upturn in form.

Jurgen Klopp’s men host the current league leaders at Anfield this Sunday, in what will likely be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s biggest test yet.

“They’re [Liverpool] not three points off United now, and if City win their two games in hand – and they will, because City look fantastic – they’ll be two points behind City,” Goldstein spoke on TalkSPORT. “So effectively Liverpool, the champions, are now third in the Premier League, that’s how I see it.”

“Liverpool fans should be worried because United will now go to that game with no pressure whatsoever, with an unbelievable away record in the league and will quite happily sit, park the bus and take a point,” the radio host added.

It says a lot about Manchester United if they’re happy to come to Liverpool and not even attempt to win the game, particularly in light of their much-admired away form.

Given the unpredictable nature of the season, we wouldn’t jump to conclusions about any concern over Manchester United; a lot can change in a few games, as we’ve seen.

Regardless, we’ll be expecting an intense affair at the weekend, much as it always is against our bitter rivals, as Klopp looks to overcome a slump in league form.

We’d expect the Reds to up their game against the Red Devils, however, in a bid to level the points and build our own resurgence as we near the second-half of the season.

Nothing but a big performance will do on Sunday, but we’ve no doubt that Klopp will be hammering that point home all week.

