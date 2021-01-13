Serie A giants slap £100m price tag on reported Liverpool target

Napoli have told would-be suitors for Kalidou Koulibaly that they’ll have to cough up no less than £100million if they want the to talk to the Senegal international.

In an effort to wade off rumours linking the towering centre-half with a move away from Naples, Aurelio De Laurentiis told Jim White it would take a nine-figure sum to break the Serie A side’s resolve.

The face of transfer deadline day on Sky Sports told talkSPORT that the Italian told him Koulibaly is “not for sale…unless one of the big clubs in England come up with £100million“.

TuttoMercatoWeb suggest Jurgen Klopp could look to offload Joel Matip to bring in Koulibaly, but links between Liverpool and the Senegal star are typically quite thin.

While a deal for him would make sense on Football Manager, it’s not realistic. The coronavirus pandemic has thrown question marks over the financial positions of every football club in the world.

Whether the Reds are interested in the centre-back is another thing, but we’d urge supporters to be extra cautious of rumours – at least until the financial impact of COVID-19 is truly realised.

Besides, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are more than good enough to start alongside Virgil van Dijk – when all are fit!