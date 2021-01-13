(Video) Taiwo Awoniyi Union Berlin goals; forward continues to shine on loan

Taiwo Awoniyi has been enjoying a purple patch on his latest loan spell, registering a remarkable seven goal contributions in his last eight league appearances for Union Berlin.

The Liverpool loanee recently repeated his desire to make it at Anfield, and with form like that, the Nigerian could offer some real competition to the first-XI next season, with out-of-favour star Divock Origi looking likely to depart Merseyside in the near future.

The 23-year-old has been a major part of the German outfit’s surprise run this term, with Urs Fischer’s side fifth place in the Bundesliga, only three points behind Borussia Dortmund and the much-desired Champions League spots.

As you can see from the clip below, the centre-forward offers a considerable threat from set-pieces, not to mention composure in the penalty box.

Visa depending, we’d love to see Awoniyi’s Liverpool dream come true; should his form for the Eisern continue, it’s an option that could save the club some money.

You can catch all of the Liverpool loanee’s goals below, courtesy of Bundesliga English:

Max Kruse, 11 direct goal involvements. Injured 🏥 Enter: Taiwo Awoniyi ❗ pic.twitter.com/omqjf65EoU — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 9, 2021