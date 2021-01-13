(Video) Broadcaster makes laughable comparison between Declan Rice and Fabinho over key ability

If our currency was hyperbole, Adrian Durham would be depositing a sizeable cheque at the bank with his latest claim that Declan Rice reads the game better than Liverpool star Fabinho.

Let’s be honest here, Rice is undoubtedly talented, but it’s a classic case of over-hyping in-form English players.

At 21-years-old, the Hammers star has a long way to go before being considered in the same breath as the Brazilian, though, at this point, we’re no longer surprised by the thoughts of the TalkSPORT host.

Durham is entitled to his opinion, but it’s not one we share here at the EOTK.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TalkSPORT:

👏 “Rolls Royces’ aren’t workmanlike…” 😍 “There’s a way he plays which is so silky, it’s gorgeous!” 🙌 “His reading of the game, I’d say it’s slightly better than Fabinho’s who’s one of the best in the league.”@talkSPORTDrive heaps the praise on to #WHUFC star Declan Rice pic.twitter.com/SitFyFg66r — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 12, 2021