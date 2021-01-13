(Video) Fabinho dismisses claims about Mo Salah unhappiness at Liverpool

Fabinho offered his two cents on the speculation surrounding Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool, declaring that the Egyptian always looks “very happy” at Anfield.

Following a forensically-analysed interview with Spanish publication AS, rumours have suggested that the Premier League top-scorer is eyeing a summer exit, with Real Madrid and Barcelona thought to be his ideal suitors.

Such hearsay has since been dismissed by all close to the club, with it being understood that the player remains happy in Liverpool.

It’s great to hear the Brazilian confirm as much. Certainly, from our point of view, Salah’s having a particularly good season and hardly looks like a man aching for a move.

Nor would we wish to see the No.11 depart any time soon, given how important our current front three have been to delivering our most recent successes.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:28), courtesy of BeanymanSports: