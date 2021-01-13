(Video) Gary Neville dismisses Liverpool threat in favour of rivals in title race dig

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville claimed that Manchester City are the “real danger” amidst talk of a title charge for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Sky Sports pundit revelled in the Red Devils’ 1-0 win against Burnley last night, with the 45-year-old overlooking Liverpool as the main threat to his favoured team.

There’s no question that Pep Guardiola’s men will be back in the mix soon enough, if they win their two games in hand; City are too good a side to be sitting outside of the top four.

However, Neville should be careful to not consider a similar resurgence for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, as key players return to the first-team.

It’s not hyperbolic to suggest that Thiago Alcantara will be absolutely pivotal to our chances of retaining the Premier League title, and, as the pundit notes, things could change very quickly in a few games.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

'Why shouldn't Manchester United fans get carried away?' 💭 Could #MUFC really win the Premier League this season? 🏆 Gary Neville gives his thoughts on the title race…🏁 pic.twitter.com/5YfgsDNDqh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 12, 2021