(Video) Jones bags sublime free-kick with weak foot in Liverpool training – his reaction is gold

Posted by
(Video) Jones bags sublime free-kick with weak foot in Liverpool training – his reaction is gold

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones showed off his free-kick skills in training earlier today, bagging a sublime effort with his weaker foot.

The midfielder wheeled away in celebration after finding the back of the net, almost like he was impressed and surprised by his own skills – a rarity for the uber-confident teenager!

We have no doubts Jones will continue to kick on this season in the nature he already has – absolutely smashing it – let’s hope he bangs in a free-kick against Manchester United this weekend too!

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top