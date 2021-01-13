(Video) Jones bags sublime free-kick with weak foot in Liverpool training – his reaction is gold

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones showed off his free-kick skills in training earlier today, bagging a sublime effort with his weaker foot.

The midfielder wheeled away in celebration after finding the back of the net, almost like he was impressed and surprised by his own skills – a rarity for the uber-confident teenager!

We have no doubts Jones will continue to kick on this season in the nature he already has – absolutely smashing it – let’s hope he bangs in a free-kick against Manchester United this weekend too!

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):

Come for @curtisjr_10's free-kick, stay for his reaction 😅🚀 pic.twitter.com/O8oRsevfQk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2021