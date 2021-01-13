(Video) LFC coach dazzled by Alisson Becker’s quick feet

We know how gifted Brazilians are with a light touch, but how many goalkeepers in world football can pull off the kind of moves that are second-nature to Alisson Becker?

As the Reds separated off into rondos for training, John Achterberg set up a drill for Liverpool’s shotstoppers, with the No.1 showing off some quick feet to take the ball past the coach’s press.

The former Roma man has toned down such risk-taking during competitive matches, after being dispossessed two seasons ago following an ill-advised attempt to dribble out from the back against Leicester.

It’s great to see that the 28-year-old hasn’t lost any of his original flair, and even if he’s been advised by Klopp to play a bit safer once the whistle goes, it’s important that the keeper has the technical ability to get himself out of tough situations, if the need calls for it.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

Phwoar. Johnny boy didn't see that one coming. pic.twitter.com/Quv40Mm7tk — OrigOrigi (@OrigiOrig) January 13, 2021

