(Video) Liverpool are the best team in the country by a mile, says Solskjaer

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool are the best team in the country by a mile, says Solskjaer

Liverpool are up against bitter rivals Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend and manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer appears to have started the mind-games early.

The Norwegian has described the Reds as ‘by a mile, the best team in the country’ in his post-match press conference after the Reds Devil’s win over Burnley.

What the United boss says is true, though – Liverpool have the best players and coaches in the country and our status as the reigning champions proves that.

Now we just need to turn things around on the field and show it there too!

Take a look at the video below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top