(Video) Sky’s promo vid for Liverpool v Manchester United is already giving us the feels…

Posted by
Manchester United’s victory over Burnley last night stokes the fires for Sunday’s mega-clash at Anfield…

Our rivals are now three points clear and we need to win to ensure we regain top spot in the Premier League title-race.

It’s going to be a behemoth of a clash and we’re gutted fans won’t be allowed in to cheer us on…

Sky released their promo vid last night ahead of the clash, which features the classic game from last season in which Mo Salah’s late goal wrapped up a 2-0 win and essentially sent us on the way to an unassailable title lead.

Something similar would be very, very much appreciated!

