(Video) The ‘rare’ Liverpool star Fabinho ‘always admired’

Liverpool star Fabinho told Beanyman Sports that one of the players he “always admired” currently plies his trade for the club – Thiago Alcantara.

The former Bayern man came available last summer, though has been unable to enjoy a run of games, until recently, following a reckless challenge issued by Richarlison during a particularly costly Merseyside derby in mid-October.

The classy Spaniard provided the Reds exactly what they needed in the second-half of their FA Cup clash with Aston Villa’s kids last week, after being given the nod by Jurgen Klopp.

It’s a sneak peak of what we’ll hopefully see this weekend against league leaders Manchester United, with Liverpool needing a win against their rivals to draw level at the summit.

We’ll be up against an in-form Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side at Anfield, but we can always back the players to raise their game for the pivotal clash.

