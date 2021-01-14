Adrian isn’t training with Liverpool’s first-team – here’s what it could mean

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian was noticeably absent from Liverpool training this week.

Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga and Jakub Ojrzynski were the four stoppers who took part in the first-team sessions, with the latter typically training with the U23s.

Liverpool have not mentioned if Adrian has picked up an injury or anything else that could explain his absence, which is what they’d normally do.

There has been some chatter online that the Spaniard could leave the club this month, but that’s solely speculation.

And now to the point of this article – what Adrian’s absence from training could mean.

MORE: New five-year Liverpool deal for Virgil van Dijk imminent, says Fabrizio Romano

First and foremost, there may be an easy explanation: he could have picked up a knock and Ojrzynski took his place for the sake of experience.

Another possibility is that he’s been away so he can arrange a transfer, with his contract running out in just six months.

But then there is the question of if that potential deal is for now or the summer.

If – and that’s a big if – Adrian leaves the club this month, it opens up a non-homegrown spot in Liverpool’s squad for a new signing or in-house promotion.

Just to reiterate one final time, this article is entirely opinion-based and was purely an exploration of the possibilities.