Hamann weighs in on Clattenburg's 'disturbing' Manchester United bias admission

Hamann weighs in on Clattenburg’s ‘disturbing’ Manchester United bias admission

Didi Hamann tweeted that he found Mark Clattenburg’s comments about refereeing decisions during Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United reign “pretty disturbing”.

The former Premier League referee had been responding to claims from Jurgen Klopp about the club’s penalty record of late, and admitted that United used to benefit from “favourable decisions” during Ferguson’s tenure at the helm.

It’s a statement that’s left Premier League fans and former players in a state of shock. Of course, it may not entirely come as much of a surprise.

There had been suspicions of such bias – as those familiar with the term ‘Fergie Time’ will no doubt be aware – though this is perhaps the most clear admission of wrongdoing we’ve seen yet.

The timing, as far as referees are concerned, couldn’t be worse, with the league’s two most successful clubs set to meet on Sunday.

Paul Tierney will be the first to go under the microscope, following Clattenburg’s remarks, as he officiates the pivotal top-of-the-table clash.

We don’t envy the Englishman’s task, but hopefully the added pressure will ensure that extra care is taken to keep an eye out for any dubious activity on United’s end.

