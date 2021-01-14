Hamann reveals secret UCL celebrations with former LFC chief in shower cubicle

Liverpool hero Didi Hamann hopped into a shower cubicle with former Reds CEO David Moores after the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul.

To celebrate the unbelievable match that just unfolded before them, the duo lit up cigarettes and puffed away in a location where they’d get some privacy.

Speaking to the Guardian, Hamann explained that it was the ‘perfect ending to a perfect match’ to be able to celebrate that way with a lifelong Liverpool fan.

“He didn’t want to give me a cigarette because I’d left mine in the hotel but eventually he obliged but we needed to go somewhere a bit more private,” Didi said.

MORE: Liverpool offered chance to sign centre-half this month from unlikely source – report

“We were just stood in the shower shaking. He was shaking because his nerves were shot and I was shaking because I couldn’t believe what had happened. It was a fantastic moment to share with him because he was such a loyal fan to the football club. It was a perfect ending to the perfect game.”

It’s hard to imagine exactly what was whirring through the minds of both Hamann and Moores after the game as Liverpool had just thrown Milan onto their heads.

The German midfielder was pivotal to our victory against the Italians, coming off the bench for the second-half and adding some steel to Rafa Benitez’s setup.

The full interview with Hamann is from Small Talk’s 2012 Q&A in the Guardian, which you can read in full here – and we suggest you do, it’s crammed with loads of anecdotes.