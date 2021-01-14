James Pearce provides transfer update after ’emergency’ signing query in Q&A

James Pearce shared that Liverpool’s position on making a stop-gap transfer, to provide cover during the continued absences of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, has not changed.

The Reds have been linked to a number of interesting names in the last few weeks, as speculation remains rife about the club’s transfer plans amidst a defensive crisis.

“I was told recently that LFC weren’t going to go for a short-term fix and I’m not aware that the club’s position has changed since,” the Liverpool journalist said on The Athletic Q&A. “Availability and money means they can’t get who they want for the long-term this month.”

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t ruled out the possibility himself, though he did concur on the point in a previous press conference.

Liverpool’s apparent reluctance to devote funds toward a defensive signing – amidst the uncertain financial climate perpetuated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – is understandable.

However, a refusal to consider a “short-term fix” seems almost self-destructive, particularly when there would appear to be a potentially suitable option available in Eder Militao.

We can’t change the fact that we’ve had to navigate a host of games without our first-choice centre-back pairing – not to mention at the additional cost of losing Fabinho’s presence in midfield – but to go into the second-half of the season without reinforcement is highly risky.

The club’s hierarchy are yet to lead us astray, of course, so some faith in their decision-making is more than warranted, but that doesn’t make the situation any less frustrating.