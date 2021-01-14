James Pearce would take Real Madrid man at Liverpool ‘if he’s available’

In response to a question in The Athletic’s Q&A about how “realistic” a target Eder Militao was for Liverpool, James Pearce said that he would take the Real Madrid man at Anfield.

A potential move is dependent on availability, among other factors, though recent updates emerging from the club have suggested that any major transfers during the winter window will be somewhat unlikely.

“Personally, I’d take him [Militao] if he’s available but again we come back to whether LFC are prepared to go down the route of a short-term fix,” the club journalist explained. “If Real are prepared to sanction a loan you also have to factor in loan fee and any obligation to buy as well as his wages.”

With Madrid reportedly prepared to see the Brazilian leave on a six-month loan deal – with an option to buy for £44.5m – according to reports, the 22-year-old could offer a fantastic solution for Jurgen Klopp’s glaring problem.

The unpleasant reality of our situation, Covid-enforced as it is, is that the club is unlikely to pursue any targets during the winter window for reasons ranging from availability to financial capability.

Of course, given that Klopp is yet to entirely rule out a scenario where we bring someone in, the potential availability of Militao could change matters.

As a short-term solution, we’d have no commitment to the defender beyond the second-half of the season, unless Liverpool decide that the Madrid man is a good fit in Merseyside and choose to exercise his reported option to buy – it just makes sense, if he’s available.