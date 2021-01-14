Klopp gives up on Botman & White; accepts no signings this month – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly accepted that he won’t be able to make any signings this month.

That’s according to Sunday World writer Kevin Palmer, who claims the Reds haven’t followed-up on initial interest in either Sven Botman or Ben White.

The duo have been linked with moves to Anfield, with the Brighton and Hove Albion star credited with piquing the Premier League champions’ intrigue for a number of years.

That isn’t to say neither Botman or White won’t eventually sign for Liverpool, we don’t know that, and Palmer reveals the Reds are looking at making a big signing in the summer.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc all over the globe, and that includes with the finances of even the biggest football clubs in the world.

As touched upon in the above report, Liverpool could be in a different financial position in seven months and splashing the cash then would be more responsible.

There is an argument to be had over this in which it could be suggested the Reds are being a little too careful – if they don’t sign a new centre-half this winter – and could lose pace to their rivals.