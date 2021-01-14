Liverpool offered chance to sign centre-half this month from unlikely source – report

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos this month.

That’s according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Reds haven’t yet decided if they’ll try for a centre-half before the end of the winter transfer window.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast (via Anfield Edition), the Italian journalist claimed Sokratis has been offered to Liverpool in the hopes his relationship with Jurgen Klopp may trigger a reaction.

The duo worked together at Borussia Dortmund between 2013 and 2015.

Sokratis’ contract runs out in six months, so this report actually makes a great deal of sense. It’s a way for the Greek to secure his future and Arsenal can bag at least something.

Potential transfer fees aren’t mentioned, but Transfermarkt suggest the centre-half is worth just over £3million.

If Liverpool are able to pick up Sokratis for around £1.5million and avoid paying over-the-top agent fees to agree a Bosman deal, it could be a good move.

Two question remain, however – 1. Is he good enough? 2. At 32, he’s a short-term option – will Klopp even be interested?

And it’s those two uncertainties that makes us think Liverpool will reject the chance to sign Sokratis, even if it’s said the Reds are yet to make a decision.