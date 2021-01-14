Liverpool starlet set for January departure after new terms rejected – report

Liverpool are reportedly resigned to losing Yasser Larouci, after the left-back turned down the club’s latest offering of terms, according to Football Insider.

The Leeds-linked defender’s contract expires after the season, with a number of Championship clubs though to be interested in adding the Algerian to their squads in January.

A setback in contract negotiations could mean that the club loses two young prospects this month, admittedly the other, Sepp van den Berg, looking likely to leave on a loan, as the Reds hope to get the Dutchman some valuable first-team experience.

Following a promising debut for Liverpool last year, it would be a shame to lose another young starlet in the form of Larouci.

Admittedly, with the competition for the fullback’s favoured left-back spot looking particularly tough, there doesn’t seem to be an easy way up past Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, barring a series of targeted injuries.

We at the EOTK would hope that the club would insert a buy-back clause, just to avoid any later regrets over the youngster’s potential departure.

Who knows: if a move for more first-team experience should work out for Larouci, then we could see him back in the famous red in the future.