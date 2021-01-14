Liverpool would be crazy to not loan Eder Militao, with Real Madrid willing to offload Brazilian star

As far as no-brainers go, we’d suggest this is right up there!

According to Duncan Castles, transfer reporter, Real Madrid are happy to loan central defender Eder Militao for six months, with an option (not an obligation) to buy come the summer…

“One player who has been mentioned is Eder Militao, the centre-back at Real Madrid who is out of favour there,” the journalist told Transfer Window Podcast(via HITC). “Madrid are trying to offload the player, they want ideally to sell. I’m told their asking price is €50 million (£44.5m), but there is the option there of getting Militao on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.”

So what do we have here? A 22-year-old Brazil international who cost Real Madrid €50m in 2019, available for loan until the end of the season…

Liverpool are in a frankly dire situation in terms of centre-backs. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out for the season, while Joel Matip, while brilliant, simply cannot be relied on either due to his fitness record. Fabinho is a midfielder and we miss him greatly there, while the only other options to partner him at the back are currently Nat Phillips, who spent last season in Bundesliga 2, and Rhys Williams, who spent it in the Conference.

Militao is a level above these players and it won’t take a huge financial risk to bring him on board. He’s Brazilian, so could theoretically play alongside Fabinho at the back without too many communication issues, especially considering Alisson is behind them marshalling.

If we can borrow Militao for six months, he’ll get plenty of games and potentially help keep the wolf from the door until Virg and Gomez are back. And if he really shines, perhaps we can pay the asking price come June.

Either way, the fact it’s a loan means it’s risk free. It doesn’t feel very Liverpool under Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp – but neither did Thiago.