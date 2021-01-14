New five-year Liverpool deal for Virgil van Dijk imminent, says Fabrizio Romano

Virgil van Dijk is in line for a new Liverpool contract, according to the uber-reliable transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands captain is still in the process of recovering from a serious ACL injury picked up in October’s Merseyside Derby against Everton.

In a report for CBS Sports, Romano highlighted that contract talks with van Dijk are set to commence in the coming months.

Given the centre-half’s ongoing fitness woes, it can be expected that we won’t hear any real developments from official sources until the summer – at the earliest.

For Liverpool, van Dijk penning his long-term future to the club is huge.

It can’t really be put into words just how much the Dutchman has helped turn the tides at Anfield since signing for the Reds back in 2018.

The big man is the best centre-half in the world and his influence at the back is now being realised in full in his absence, with Liverpool lacking their typical edge in recent weeks.

In a previous report, Romano claimed the Premier League champions were ready to offer van Dijk a five-year extension – there was no mention if there would be financial incentive, but given his contribution over the last couple of years, it’s safe to assume he’ll be rewarded for his efforts.