(Photo) LFC fans notice something special about Thiago’s boots that hints at new deal

Thiago Alcantara is a rockstar of a footballer – anything and everything he does will get attention from tens of thousands of Liverpool fans at the drop of a hat.

Such was the case when new photos of the midfielder at the training centre in Kirkby was shared by the club on social media.

Liverpool fans on Reddit descended on the content and realised a cool little touch regarding Thiago’s footwear.

The eagle-eyed u/fadedpeanut noticed the Spaniard was donning a pair of Adidas boots from 2012, which – according to Footy Headlines – could be a hint at a new deal with the German brand.

Take a look at the photo below: