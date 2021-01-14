RB Leipzig dash out Liverpool’s Upamecano hopes after ruling out early departure for star man – report

RB Leipzig will not sanction a January move for their star defender Dayot Upamecano, amidst interest from the Premier League and rivals Bayern Munich, as reported by the Guardian.

The Frenchman’s £37.4m release clause is set to activate at the end of the season, with clubs likely to take advantage of the low price.

It’s possible that the German outfit could have negotiated a big money move for their defensive star during the winter window, however, with a title challenge on the cards, in addition to a run at the Champions League, the reluctance to do so is more than understandable.

We at the EOTK would expect the interested parties, potentially including Liverpool, to actively pursue the highly-rated 22-year-old in the summer.

READ MORE: Jason McAteer dismisses Manchester United threat; claims title race between LFC and City

It feels like we’ve been linked to hundreds of centre-backs in the space of a few weeks, with Upamecano’s name one of the few that has stuck over time.

At the very minimum, the club will invest in a defender during the summer window, though it can’t be denied that it would be a considerable risk to navigate the second-half of the the term with only our current remaining options in defence.

Fabinho has been a revelation since graciously making the switch to centre-half, but continued fitness concerns around Joel Matip mean that finding a reliable partner for the Brazilian has been something of a struggle.

The return of Thiago Alcantara has provided a much-needed boost in the meantime, as the Reds look to make a return to form on Sunday.