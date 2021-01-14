Some Liverpool fans disagree over potential signing of 32-year-old centre-half

Earlier today we covered a story in which it was claimed Liverpool had been offered the chance to sign Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos this month.

According to Sky Sports honcho Fabrizio Romano, the Reds haven’t yet decided if they’ll try for a centre-half before the end of the winter transfer window.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast (via Anfield Edition), the Italian claimed Sokratis has been offered to Liverpool in the hopes his relationship with Jurgen Klopp may trigger something.

Supporters on social media haven’t shied away from making their thoughts known, with our tweet sharing the original article receiving over 70 responses in 12 hours.

Sokratis’ contract runs out in six months and could be available for buttons, so the report actually makes some sense, but Liverpool fans on Twitter aren’t in agreement.

The two sides of the argument are: 1. he isn’t good enough, and 2. we aren’t in a position to be picky.

We at Empire of the Kop lean toward the second opinion, but thoroughly understand the concerns of those who believe Sokratis isn’t good enough.

Take a look at some selected tweets below to see an array of thoughts from Liverpool fans:

