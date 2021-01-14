Steven Gerrard wants to sign Liverpool forward for Rangers – report

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is said to be interested in signing Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who has also garnered attention from rivals Celtic.

This story comes from 90min, who are a touch-and-go source at best – but they seem to be becoming a more relevant voice when it comes to transfer rumours.

The Nigeria U23s star, currently on loan at Union Berlin in Germany, is enjoying a relatively outstanding season, bagging five goals in 12 league appearances.

With Gerrard’s connections to Liverpool, it’d have to be expected that Rangers would be able to beat Celtic to the signing, if this rumour is to be believed.

Awoniyi has struggled to get a chance to play for the Reds, but through no fault of his own as getting a permit to work in England has proved to be a pain in the neck.

There is a belief that it would be easier for him to play in Scotland as he would be considered a ‘special talent’ to the SPL having played Bundesliga football, as cited by HITC.

With the way Awoniyi is playing this season, we at Empire of the Kop would actually urge Liverpool to explore the possibility of getting him onboard for 2021/22 should Divock Origi depart.