(Video) Eder Militao’s highlights shows he has a lot of Joe Gomez about him

Liverpool are being linked with Eder Militao ever since Duncan Castles explained that Real Madrid are willing to send the Brazilian on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old is out of favour at Real Madrid, but that’s no real comment on his ability considering Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane start ahead of him.

Below, you’ll see some of his best bits for his club and Brazil, for whom he has eight caps.

Stylistically, he’s not a million miles away from Joe Gomez, in that he’s very quick, quite slimy built and comfortable on the ball.

While we’re waiting for the Englishman to return, a loan deal for Militao is something that makes lot of sense to us, but let’s see if Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards agree.