(Video) Steven Gerrard reveals his ‘ultimate ambition’ – it involves Rangers and Liverpool

When questioned about his “ultimate ambition”, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard blurted out “win the league with Rangers”, before quickly expanding on his answer by namedropping his former club.

The ex-Red famously never won a league title while at Anfield, a fact he’d no doubt love to rectify at some point in the future in a managerial capacity.

It would be a fairy-tale reunion for the ex-Red and club, and one we’d imagine the fans would be more than curious to see after the dreaded day when Jurgen Klopp eventually departs.

As far as we at the EOTK are concerned, however, we’d love to see the German stay at Liverpool for as long as possible.

Gerrard is early in his managerial career, and should he prove to be a perfect fit for us in future, we doubt the former captain would hesitate at the opportunity to take the helm.

You can catch the clip (skip to 0:41) below, courtesy of JOE:

Boss this from Stevie Gerrard. pic.twitter.com/w33YG85aia — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 14, 2021