(Video) Liverpool-linked Ben White’s Brighton highlights: outrageous volley, tackles, passes

Ben White has been linked with an Anfield switch this summer, with the Liverpool Echo having reported the club’s “genuine interest” in the highly-rated centre-back.

Given Liverpool’s current defensive crisis, with Jurgen Klopp utilising midfielder Fabinho at centre-half alongside the ever-unreliable Joel Matip, it’s a signing that we could really do with making this January.

Of course, we accept that bringing in Brighton’s best talent – let alone any from any other side – most likely isn’t in the cards for the winter window.

Nonetheless, it’s important that the club continues to look out for its future by going for the best available young talent, particularly while we have Jurgen Klopp available to mould them.

At 23-years-old, White would represent a potentially shrewd bit of business for Liverpool, though at a lofty price, considering the defender’s contract at the Amex runs until 2024.

