‘When you cross a white line there’s no friendships’ – Robertson fires warning at ex-teammate Maguire’s United

Andy Robertson had some fighting talk for Jamie Carragher, outlining his goal to get one over his former Hull teammate Harry Maguire in the upcoming tie with Manchester United.

Liverpool face their bitter rivals on Sunday, with the Reds fullback speaking about his friendship, and recent rivalry, with the Red Devils’ captain.

“When me and Harry first signed [for Hull] we gravitated towards each other in the changing room naturally, both young lads, both trying to make their way in the game,” the Scot told Jamie Carragher on The Greatest Game podcast. “I was lucky that there were a couple of Scottish boys as well that made it really easy for me to settle in.”

“Look, the fact he’s at a rival is, you know, when you cross a white line there’s no friendships, that’s the way it is,” Robertson added. “It’s the same with Harry. We still keep in touch, I still talk to him, he’s at a big club and there’s no denying that, captain and everything, and I wish him all the best in all that he does for the club, but of course we want to be better than them, I want to beat him every time I play against him and that’s never going to change.”

After taken two points from their last three league games, Jurgen Klopp’s men find themselves three points adrift of the league summit, having led at Christmas.

With Manchester City picking up their form, the impending Anfield clash will be a massive indication of how United will fare in their title challenge and, more importantly, of the kind of title defence the Reds hope to deliver.

We absolutely love hearing about our No.26’s determination to help Liverpool get ahead of the Manchester-based side, and we’ve no doubt about how important a role he’ll play at the weekend.

The importance of the occasion certainly hasn’t been lost on Robbo, and we’ll be backing the Glaswegian all the way to leave his mark on the pivotal tie.