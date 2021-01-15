£35m Wolves star Jurgen Klopp called a ‘big talent’ on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool are one of several clubs reportedly interested in bringing Wolves star Adama Traore to Anfield, according to Sport (via HITC).

The Spanish publication has claimed that the former Barcelona winger, whom Jurgen Klopp once labelled a “big, big talent”, is on the Reds’ radar for the January transfer window.

With the club’s current priority being a centre-back – with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez likely sidelined for much of the season – a move for the Spaniard seems incredibly unlikely at this current stage.

Considering our available selection of forwards, we’d likely need to see one of Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri leave Liverpool before another would be brought in.

The question remains, however, whether Klopp would be interested in the man he was once full of praise for; passing admiration is a very different thing to interest.

Having amassed nine assists in the Premier League last term, Traore was only one short of Mo Salah (Liverpool’s third-highest assist producer behind Andy Robertson (12) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (13)) – on that alone, you’d forgive our German for considering an upgrade.

We at the EOTK definitely can’t see this move happening in January, but one might think the 24-year-old would warrant some consideration at the end of the season, if a backup option departs.