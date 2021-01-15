Amazing (Video) of Van Dijk’s distribution shows Liverpool what we’re creatively missing without Virgil

Virgil van Dijk’s absence has been sorely missed by Liverpool this season – and not just at the back – where he plays…

We’ve not actually let that many goals in without him (he was on the field for the 7-2 v Aston Villa!), but we’re creatively a much worse side without him.

The Dutchman is a jaw-dropping passer, both long and via sharp, low central pings into a forward’s feet.

Below, you’ll see a compilation of van Dijk’s wonderfully effortless passing – which is something we’ve badly missed in in our past three Premier League games.

Overall, we’ve dealt with VVD’s injury well, but this is the kind of skill you can’t simply replace – even if we entered the transfer market.

We’re hopeful that the Big Man might be back around April, but it’s very speculative and right now, we shouldn’t expect him to make an appearance this term.

Virgil Van Dijk – Distribution 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ypYW4MUjLX — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 15, 2021