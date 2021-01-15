Big transfer news as Falk confirms LFC interest in two potentially world-class centre-halves

Liverpool are interested in Dayot Upamecano, but also his central defensive partner Ibrahima Konate, according to Christian Falk, the Sport Bild Editor.

Falk was the journalist who correctly called Thiago to Anfield in the summer – and for this reason – we’re taking his comments without salt!

The reporter tweeted the fact today, claiming that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also eyeing Upamecano.

TRUE ✅ @ChelseaFC have contact to the Management of Dayot Upamecano. Like @FCBayern and @LFC. Liverpool is also interested in Ibrahima Konaté @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/uVh2B7falh — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 15, 2021

Both the centre-backs are French, with Konate 21 and Upamecano 22. The latter is currently the more highly renowned as he’s made plenty more appearances, but regard them with equally high potential.

Right now, they’re two of the best young players in their position on the planet.

The thing is, we’re likely to see the pair at very close quarters in February, with Liverpool facing Rb Leipzig in the Champions League Last 16.

It’s for that reason that signing either this January is basically impossible – but it’ll be mighty interesting to see if we go in for one of them come the summer given Falk has confirmed our keenness.