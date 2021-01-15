Boxer Paul Smith slams the Liverpool fans doing too much moaning on social media

Boxer Paul Smith has sent a rather poetic tweet regarding those who are complaining too much online.
Liverpool are the current Premier League champions, and despite our horrendous luck this season from both officials and with injuries, we’ll go top of the table on Sunday if we beat Manchester United.
Yet the fact the club has decided (we think) to not buy a new centre-back has caused many of the former FSG-out brigade to rear their heads again with hyperbolic statements.
While we agree Liverpool not buying a centre-half this January is silly, we’re not going to disregard the fact that in the past two seasons, we’ve literally won the Champions League and the Premier League in FSG’s vision.
Paul Smith agrees.
Swear to god lfc fans don’t half have some gobshites included. 10 years ago Hodgson had just left, Dirk Kuyt was our top goal scorer and we had Kyrgyakos, Poulsen and N’gog etc playing for us. Turn it in. https://t.co/Vs7ID49mEf
— Paul Smith (@PaulSmithJnr) January 14, 2021
Whenever a team goes through a rough patch, there’s always going to be murmurings of discontent, and that’s understandable.
Hopefully, the team can do the business at Anfield this weekend and enjoy a much better run into February, as we have a number of enormous, season defining matches on the horizon.
Don’t know why he is bothered by social media divs. Ignore them as they won’t be at the match when we get the all clear.
Kopp is that kind of a coach who really knows his art. For sure we are in need of goals – not defenders. We fell from the top because our front men has forgotten about scoring goals. Presently our defense is doing fine. If we fail to defend our crown, it will be absolute nonsense to blame it on the defense. If we are to bring in players, let it be tested stickers. How do you win matches when you don’t know how to score goals?
I don’t think it’s exactly FSG out.
Its more FSG get your fingers out and do what you should have done in the summer and buy a CH