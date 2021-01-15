‘We loved Jordan as a player’ – Ferguson admits Henderson mistake whilst United manager

Sir Alex Ferguson has admitted to losing out “on a really good person” after he was swayed against signing Jordan Henderson whilst at the helm of Manchester United.

The former manager had been convinced by his scouting team that the Liverpool skipper would be prone to injuries due to his running style.

Ferguson on Henderson (cont): "They said he could be the type to get injuries. I had to make sure players would always be available. But we loved Jordan as a player. He has proved that now. All the stories I hear about him tell me that I missed out on a really good person." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 15, 2021

If anything, of course, we should be glad that the Scot chose not to pursue a move for the former Sunderland man, with the Mackem having become a European and Premier League champion with the Reds since joining in 2011.

It’s rather remarkable that Henderson could have ended up with Ferguson at United, had his gait been overlooked – a difficult scenario to picture, by any stretch of the imagination.

Having been initially underappreciated at Anfield, with Brendan Rodgers informing the midfielder in 2012 that he could make a move to Fulham, the skipper has come on leaps and bounds, leading the club to our first league title in 30 years after the nearly season of 2013/14.

We couldn’t imagine the 30-year-old anywhere else and we’re immensely grateful for his leadership of one of the finest Liverpool sides the English top division has ever witnessed.