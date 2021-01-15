Ferguson glad to not be Manchester United manager while Klopp’s Liverpool is around

Sir Alex Ferguson said he was thankful for the fact that he has already retired from management, considering how Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has performed in the last two years.

The former Manchester United manager led the club for over two decades, retiring in 2013 after helping them achieve their 20th league title.

Ferguson: "Thank goodness I've retired when I see Liverpool's performances in the past two years. They have been phenomenal." #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 15, 2021

It’s a remarkable statement coming from Ferguson, but certainly one he could be forgiven for making considering the Reds’ recent major successes under Klopp.

Having won their first league title in 30 years – not to mention the Champions League the year before, after having fallen short the season prior – the German has completely reinvigorated the club from top to bottom.

We must admit some curiosity as to what a rivalry between Klopp’s Liverpool and Ferguson’s United would have looked like, though it would appear to be a scenario that the Scot doesn’t wish to comprehend.

The Reds have been less dominant this term, due in no small part to injuries suffered and the unusual nature of a fan-less season.

With the recent return of Thiago Alcantara to the squad, however, we’d expect our fortunes to rapidly change.