(Image) Double injury boost for Klopp as Tsimikas joins Matip with Kirkby return

It’s a good day for Liverpool’s defensive department, as Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip have made their returns to training ahead of the pivotal clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

The former has been out of action since the injury he sustained in the Reds’ final Champions League group game against Midtjylland in mid-December.

While we wouldn’t expect to see the Greek international in action this weekend, it’s good news for Jurgen Klopp as we head into another heavy run of fixtures.

Having the 24-year-old available will allow Klopp to provide Andy Robertson some rest, if it is required, as we hope to prevent any further injuries to our backline.

We haven’t seen much of the former Olympiacos star since his arrival on Merseyside, but we’d expect him to be utilised to some degree in the near future when Liverpool’s squad is eventually rotated.

