(Image) Matip hands Klopp potential boost ahead of United clash with return to training

Joel Matip has handed Jurgen Klopp an important boost ahead of Liverpool’s impending top-of-the-table clash with Manchester United, with a return to training this afternoon.

The 29-year-old had been sidelined since late-December, after pulling up in the club’s 1-1 draw against Sam Allardyce’s West Brom.

Joel Matip returned to training with the #LFC squad this afternoon. Will two sessions be enough to convince Klopp to throw him straight back into the team to face United? Three weeks since he last played. Big decision for the manager with so many games coming up. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 15, 2021

It remains to be seen whether the Cameroonian can train to a sufficient standard to be considered for selection, but his return opens the door for a potential starting spot on Klopp’s teamsheet.

With the German initially facing a choice between putting his faith in either one of Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams or turning Jordan Henderson into a makeshift defender, having the Reds’ No.32 available for Sunday would provide a welcome injection of confidence.

The duo of Fabinho and Matip in the heart of defence is arguably by far our most competent defensive pairing beyond Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, so it stands to reason that we’d fare far better against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with the former Schalke man fit.

Have a look at the image below, courtesy of LFC Twitter: