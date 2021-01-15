James Pearce issues ominous remark over Gini Wijnaldum’s Liverpool future

James Pearce expressed his hope that Gini Wijnaldum will end up staying put at Anfield, though he did admit that history was against the club.

The Dutch international has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, with coach Ronald Koeman thought to be keen on attaining the services of his compatriot.

“Last I heard there was a large gap between what he wanted and what LFC were prepared to offer,” the club journalist said on The Athletic Q&A. “I really hope a compromise can be reached but I think history shows that few players get this close to being a free agent and end up staying put. He would be able to bank a huge signing on fee if he moved.”

The Reds’ No.5 is yet to provide an answer to the club’s most recent offering of terms – a foreboding (yet, paradoxically, positive) sign in of itself.

We’d like to think that the ongoing disarray over at the midfielder’s Catalan suitors – particularly in light of Koeman’s uncertain future at the helm – would put off Wijnaldum from a parting of ways with Liverpool.

Of course, there’s also the distinct possibility to contend with that the former Newcastle man would be highly sought after by other elite European sides, were he to reject the club’s latest contract offer.

At 30 years of age, Gini still has a lot to offer on the pitch and remains, as ever, a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp’s red machine.

There’s still good reason to hold on to the hope that Wijnaldum will extend his Liverpool future, though the clock is ticking.