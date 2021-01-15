Klopp fires back after Clattenburg’s shocking remarks: ‘I’m not Sir Alex…’

The footballing world has been discussing the comments in Mark Clattenburg’s Daily Mail column this week, as the former Premier League referee admitted to favouring Manchester United when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp was asked about it in his press-conference ahead of Liverpool’s crunch tie with the old enemy on Sunday.

The boss was coy in his response, and it’s difficult to know exactly what he was getting at upon hearing his quotes – but his opinion of Clattenburg as a result is quite clear to see!

“When people like Mark Clattenburg speak it says much more about them than it says about me. I have no skills for playing mind games…” he began.

“I 100% never mention something like [trying to win pens]. It has never happened. Am I surprised someone is talking about what I have said? Clattenburg? No. It’s nice we can talk about him. I am not Sir Alex for different reasons,” the boss concluded.

All Klopp did previously was mention the facts about the number of penalties United have won under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in comparison to Liverpool in the same time.

The focus is going to be heavily on Paul Tierney and his officials on Sunday and we hope they’re up to the challenge.

Liverpool need a win to get back on top of the Premier League table – and we’re fully backing them to do so. Anf given all the nonsense in the buildup, it’ll feel all the sweeter.