Klopp getting increasingly angry with ‘lack of consistency’ of English referees, says James Pearce

We’ve had enough of writing about officials this season, in truth.

It’s painful – and doesn’t give us any pleasure – but this campaign in many ways has been defined by them.

According to James Pearce, Jurgen Klopp feels the same way, and is growing sick and tired of various, inconsistent interpretations of the rules from week to week.

“Yes, no doubt. And I can understand why,” Pearce told an Athletic Q&A when asked if Klopp was angry with the refs.

“They are still getting so much wrong, even with the use of VAR. It’s the lack of consistency which is most galling. The penalty Mane didn’t get at Southampton was very similar to the one Pogba got a few days earlier.”

The thing that really grates us is the fact the handball rule for penalties has clearly changed mid-season without anyone being told about it. That’s ridiculous. Look at the penalty given against Joe Gomez’s handball, compared with the one we didn’t get v Southampton, for example.

In all honesty though, we’d much prefer that this weekend, we’re talking about football – and football only.

Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield and it’s going to be a blockbuster top of the table clash.

We’re still the better side, and can only hope this shines through – as right now – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are three points clear of us despite being down in 15th in November.