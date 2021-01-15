‘LFC in negotiations with Real Madrid to sign Eder Militao,’ claims Grizz Khan in viral Tweet

We don’t know if this is true, but we very much hope it is.

Twitter user, podcaster and Liverpool fan Grizz Khan has stuck his neck on the line by claiming the club is in talks with Real Madrid for Eder Militao.

Now, he’s got it wrong in the past, and this is by no means a concrete source, but naturally, it got Reds talking and has thousands of likes already.

LFC are in negotiations with Real Madrid to sign CB Éder Militão on loan with option to buy #LFC — Grizz* (@GrizzKhan) January 15, 2021

The situation is that Real Madrid are looking to loan Militao out. He’s a good player, but has never tied down a spot in the heart of Real’s defence, largely because of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane ahead of him in the pecking order.

Militao wants out and if he’s available on loan, it would make perfect sense for Liverpool to secure him for six months – help keep the wolf from the door in terms of our central defensive crisis – and have the option to buy him permanently if he turns out to be very good!

Maybe Grizz Khan is making a prediction of what’s likely happening, but let’s see.

It does tick a heck of a lot of boxes and would go down brilliantly with supporters crying out for backup options and Jurgen Klopp, who clearly wants the same.