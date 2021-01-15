Liverpool FC Vision for Next Season is Getting Clearer

Promoted Post

Every season of the Premier League is different. But, the last season was simply weird. All of the teams have been affected and now it is anyone’s guess how they will adapt to the new one. While the vision for Liverpool FC is getting clearer, there are still a couple of uncertainties.

What we do know is that Jürgen Klopp is having a very practical approach to the situation. Thinking on a game-by-game basis, LFC will adapt to the circumstances as they come.

Currently, we know five things:

Alaba is no longer considered

Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay won’t join the team

There are active talks with Wijnaldum

Training at Kirkby

Joel Matip might not heal in time

While not much, this is enough to expect some things from the team. For one, the picture for the future is clearer and the team under Jordan Henderson will be consolidated. Will this mean more wins will be quickly known.

Finally, with the ‘rona still hanging and even the mysterious new strain popping up in the UK all can be for naught. With what is going on with the world we might as well be betting red or black at live roulette, which is not a comfortable place for the team.

For the sake of both fans and stakeholders, everyone hopes that the season will stay on schedule, with measures obviously.

Defending from Coronavirus

It was under question if the team would be able to follow all of the recommendations and new rules when it comes to medical safety. The switch to Kirkby came at the least opportune time and every measure now needs to have redundancy.

But, both the players and the specialist staff know what they are doing and are approaching this situation very seriously.

As reported by the 27-year-old midfielder Fabinho, LFC has induced some really serious measures and does everything to reduce the exposure of players to people as much as possible. The players are also being tested regularly.

In theory, this should prevent the team from exiting with a weaker lineup, or worse games being canceled, in the future.

Plans for Mel… Kirkby

It is still hard to get used to the iconic Melwood training ground being replaced by the Kirkby facilities some five miles to the north. While geographically a small difference, the switch was emotional for many fans fond of tradition.

On the bright side, Melwood will be turned into an affordable housing project for some 160 families. It is a question on how many of these families will be LFC fans, which may make the housing more desirable by itself.

The new premises do have better facilities and will improve the capability of the team to train, especially under ‘rona. And while tradition is good, it won’t win games, and that is why everyone is here.

Matip Won’t Meet Man Utd

The hopes of fans that the sturdy Cameroonian would return to the pitch and assist the team against a very important match against Manchester United are all but shattered. With the information we currently have, there is little chance for Matip to recover in time.

While the injuries are almost completely healed and the 29-year-old is expected to train with the team already, we won’t be able to get into the form on time.

This is bad news for the team captain who needed to switch to the midfield to fill up the gaps. This change will make LFC less likely to suffer a goal, but also less likely to give one as well.

Maybe Mo Salah and Mane will pick up the slack, and there is always luck, but that is a tall order to hope for.

Wijnaldum, Garcia, and Depay

The reliable Dutchman has been said to leave the Anfield stadium and search for greener pastures, but those might only be rumors. New information surfacing suggests that the issue isn’t Gini’s unwillingness to stay with the team, but the terms of the contract.

This is, by all metrics, good news, as the search for another midfielder for the team would be troublesome at this point.

Also, there is some stress with Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay. Barcelona FC’s coach, Ron Koeman, wants at least one of them to join him this January.

Wijnaldum has also been extended an invitation to join Barca, as all three players are being left to change teams at the moment.

Thankfully, this shouldn’t be a huge problem with the LFC, as currently, no players have expressed the desire to leave the team. If the right contracts are signed there is a possibility for all three to stay at Anfield.

Thankfully, the ball is on Liverpool’s side of the pitch, and in business terms that is the best place to score from.