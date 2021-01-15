Liverpool one of 17 sides to line up move for Brazilian wonderkid – report

Liverpool are facing serious competition to sign Flamengo starlet Daniel Cabral, with 16 other sides reportedly interested in the 18-year-old, according to Youtube channel Flazoeiro (via Sport Witness).

The report speculates that the potential sale of the young midfielder could well surpass the £39.6m Real Madrid handed over Vinicius Junior.

It’s not a signing the Reds particularly need right now, considering our current defensive crisis – and certainly not one the Liverpool hierarchy will sanction for potentially over £40m.

We at the EOTK would certainly argue that, under the current climate, most sides will choose to wait things out until the summer, when things look a bit clearer as far as COVID-19 is concerned.

Considering the source of the report, however, we would take such claims about our alleged interest in Cabral with a pinch of salt, until more reputable sources make themselves heard.

The priority for Jurgen Klopp, come the season end, will be bringing in at least one defender, if the right man for the right price doesn’t make himself available beforehand.

That being said, considering the age of a few of our midfielders, it can never hurt to stock up on highly-rated talent, and perhaps we could see a move for Cabral materialise in the summer.