Paul Ince’s strange omission in combined XI: Paul Pogba over Thiago Alcantara

Paul Ince revealed his combined Liverpool and Manchester United XI on Sky Sports, picking a team consisting mostly of Liverpool stars, with Thiago Alcantara missing in favour of Paul Pogba in midfield.

Ince and Jamie Carragher were comparing combined XI’s ahead of the pivotal clash on Sunday.

To be completely fair to the former Liverpool and United man, his chosen side was almost identical to Carra’s, bar the inclusion of former Juventus star Pogba.

The Frenchman is undoubtedly extremely talented, but his lack of consistency puts him arguably well-beneath Thiago.

On a normal day, of course, Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez would more than give Harry Maguire a run for his money in anyone’s combined XI.

Have a look at the combined XIs below, courtesy of Sky Sports: