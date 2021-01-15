Paul Pogba makes big Liverpool admission as Frenchman eyes Anfield statement

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has admitted that his side are not on Liverpool’s level as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men prepare for a clash with the Premier League champions.

The mercurial midfielder has his eyes on a rare Anfield win, with the Reds having not lost at home in the league since April 2017.

“Obviously we cannot say now we are at the same level as them because they won the Premier League and keep winning so the day we win – that is when we say we are at the same level,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports. “If you want to be the best you have to beat the best. We want to beat the Premier League winners.”

It’s an honest assessment from the World Cup-winner and most certainly a fair one in light of Liverpool’s rise in recent years under Jurgen Klopp.

Of course, one might argue that Pogba’s club would have to become European and world champions first before they could consider themselves on “the same level”.

With injuries plaguing the squad, we’ve had to make do with a makeshift defence for a good portion of the season, in addition to missing key stars in Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara, which has been partly responsible for the Reds’ poor run of domestic results of late.

While United’s upsurge of form has catapulted them to the league summit, Sunday’s tie is the perfect opportunity – particularly considering the return of Thiago – for Klopp’s men to turn things around and make a big statement in their title defence.

The clash between the two sides is never a trifling matter – particularly so this weekend.