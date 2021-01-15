Rashford explains how Mourinho taught him to win penalties ahead of Liverpool clash

It’s the big one on Sunday, and if you’re anything like us – the nerves will already be circling the belly!

Liverpool host Manchester United in what’s maybe the most eagerly anticipated tie between the two sides in years.

When we’re good, they’re usually not – and vice-versa – but this season, we’re first and second and the result could be Premier League title defining.

There’s been lots of controversy and discussion in the buildup regarding this season’s refereeing decisions, heightened by Mark Clattenburg, former PL ref, admitting that United used to get the rub of the green due to Sir Alex Ferguson’s influence.

Marcus Rashford, who’s a brilliant player and person, has stoked the fires in this regard by explaining how Jose Mourinho taught him to essentially go down in the box to win penalties.

“I remember when José [Mourinho] was manager, there were five or six times where I should have had a penalty and José ended up saying to me ‘if you are not savvy about the way you do it, then they are not going to give it’,” Rashford told the Manchester Evening News.

Rashford will start on Sunday, likely alongside Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani. Liverpool will hope to have Joel Matip available to stop their trio of attackers, but if he’s not ready, it’ll likely be Rhys Williams alongside Fabinho, with Hendo, Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum in midfield.