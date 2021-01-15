Fabrizio Romano debunks LFC rumoured move for £35m Serie A star and potential Wijnaldum replacement

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has debunked reports suggesting that Liverpool have made a move for Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul, with Tojofichajes (via the Echo) claiming that the club view the Argentine as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

The Reds were reportedly interested in bringing the £35m playmaker to Anfield, with the Dutch international’s future still up in the air.

There’s nothing between Rodrigo de Paul and Liverpool, as of today. Udinese always asked €35/40m to sell him. 🚫 #LFC https://t.co/hkezqEOnLY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2021

The Reds’ No.5 has yet to agree to extend his stay in Merseyside, with the club and player having previously failed to reach a suitable compromise.

Wijnaldum did ask the Liverpool hierarchy for time to discuss the latest offering of terms with his family, and we can only take the lack of an answer, as of yet, to mean that the former Newcastle man is still torn between his options.

On one hand, Ronald Koeman is apparently desperate to be reunited with his compatriot at Barcelona, and on the other, he’s a vital part of a currently successful Liverpool side.

Objectively-speaking, he would have the better ‘footballing’ deal at Anfield, though, it has likewise been accepted that the midfielder would potentially benefit financially elsewhere.

At the age of 30, Wijnaldum is close to entering his decline, and so one might think a move to a club in desperate need of a revamp would be ill-advised.