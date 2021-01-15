‘They are not the same team’ – Souness highlights LFC concern ahead of pivotal clash

Graeme Souness expressed some concern over Liverpool’s performance levels ahead of the impending tie with Manchester United on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side currently sit three points above the Reds at the top of the table, with the clash to determine who will lead the Premier League.

“Liverpool are huffing and puffing, that is a fact, it’s not me picking a dramatic statement out of the sky,” the Liverpool legend told Sky Sports (via Caught Offside). “They are not the same team, not finding the same consistency, but they sit second in the league.”

“For United, they’re going to Anfield at a good time. I don’t think there is a better time,” Souness added. “It’s a difficult one to call, but I have to believe Liverpool will turn up on the day, Alisson will have a very good day, the back four will hold tight, and Liverpool will just have too much for them on the day.”

Having taken two points from a possible nine, Liverpool are in desperate need of a victory to mark a change of fortunes.

As Manchester City have stepped up of late, Jurgen Klopp’s men are in serious danger of being leapfrogged by a second Manchester-based side.

That being said, despite Souness’ concerns, the club does tend to turn things up a notch when faced against their historic rivals, and so we’d expect a much-changed performance at Anfield compared to what we’ve recently been treated to.

With Thiago Alcantara having practically turned the Reds’ FA Cup third round tie on its head – admittedly against Aston Villa’s youngsters – we were shown exactly what the midfield, and arguably the entire side, have been missing for the last few weeks.

To say that it’s a must-win game for Liverpool would be putting things lightly, but we’ll be backing the team to make a big statement this weekend, with the help of our classy Spaniard.