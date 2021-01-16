Gini Wijnaldum set to reject LFC contract to pursue La Liga dream – report

Gini Wijnaldum is set to reject the latest offering of terms from Liverpool in order to serve the goal of joining Barcelona at the end of the season, as reported by the Mirror.

Speculation has been rife around the Dutchman’s Anfield future, with the No.5 yet to come to an agreement with his current club over an extended stay.

“Barcelona has always been a big draw for him,” Dutch sources, cited by the Mirror, claim. “It’s a similar situation to when Gareth Bale left Tottenham for Real Madrid in that it is his ultimate destination.”

Should the midfielder choose to reject the latest terms offered, he would be able to negotiate a Bosman move to another side on a pre-contract agreement.

It’s not an eventuality Jurgen Klopp will want to consider, given how vital a part he has played in a highly successful Liverpool side.

At 30 years of age, one would argue that the former Newcastle man is teetering on the edge of a decline, as such he has to think through his next move very carefully.

The lure of Barcelona is understandable but, at this current moment in time, the Catalan side are hardly a step up from the Reds – Wijnaldum would be trading a competitive side for one in desperate need of revitalisation.

We’d hope that the Dutch international would be able to come to some kind of compromise with the Liverpool hierarchy, a move that would be in his best interests, if perhaps not as financially beneficial.