Liverpool face transfer tug-of-war for Adama Traore as winger seeks more minutes

Liverpool face competition for the signature of Wolves winger Adama Traore, with Leeds United allegedly interested, as reported by Mercado de fichajes (via the Echo).

The 24-year-old is apparently seeking a January switch, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side potentially providing the opportunity of more minutes, as he hopes to squeeze into the Spain squad for the delayed European Championships next year.

Jurgen Klopp has previously been a vocal admirer of the £35m former Barcelona man, once describing him as a “big, big talent.”

However, the chances of the Reds going for the Spaniard during the winter window is altogether unlikely considering the current financial climate, not to mention the glaring fact that the club is in more desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

If Liverpool do decide to dip into the transfer market, it just won’t be for Traore, so we’d take this rumour with a generous pinch of salt.

That being said, there is the possibility that we could make a move for the Wolves forward down the line, if the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri or Divock Origi are offloaded in the summer, when we presume some level of normality might return.

The Spain international has not enjoyed a particularly successful season at the Molineux this term, but Klopp has made stranger signings before and turned them into world-beaters; so who knows?